Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch 2018 Swift and has started accepting bookings for the third-gen hatchback from January 19. It looks like the bookings are in top gear across India ahead of the launch at Auto Expo 2018 and the company would find it tough to deliver cars on time as per the overwhelming demand.

If you are planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, be prepared for a long wait. The 2018 Swift already commands a waiting period of one and a half month to two months across India, Autocar reports. Judging by the increased queries, the waiting period will stretch up to four months soon, the report adds.

Interestingly, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)-equipped variants of the 2018 Swift are more in demand. Nearly 65 percent of the total bookings are for the AMT variants which are offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Maruti Suzuki calls it as Auto Gear Shift (AGS) and it is offered in the VXi/VDi and ZXi/ZDi variants of the 2018 Swift.

Maruti Suzuki has already started dispatching new Swift units to its dealers across the country. Maruti Suzuki dealers are expected to have a substantial inventory of Swift units ahead of launch on February 7.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is built on the new light and strong Heartect platform that also underpins the Baleno premium hatchback and new Dzire compact sedan. The hatchback continues with the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit belts out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. Apart from AGS, the hatchback will be offered in five-speed manual transmission.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will boast off features like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-mounted audio and phone controls, USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth on the top-end Z and Z+ variants. Prime Lucent Orange and Midnight Blue are new colour options with 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift.