South Korean carmaker Hyundai was not a major player in the SUV market in India until July 2015. The second largest carmaker in India had launched Creta SUV in 2015 and it became a runaway success. As the product turns three in India soon, the company is planning to give a makeover and a test mule of the new Creta has been spotted in Chennai.

The test mule features black camouflage. The facelifted model in question has already been unveiled for the Brazilian market in 2016 and the India-spec model is also expected to carry similar changes.

These include a larger and more butch radiator grille with chrome outlining. Horizontal three-line grille insert will make way for broad, dark colored slates. Vertically positioned fog lamps will be replaced with a slim horizontally designed unit. The faux skid plate on the lower front bumper will be wider in the new version placed in the reworked front bumper.

A set of new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels will be the sole difference at the sides. At the rear, the arrangement inside the tail lamps will be reworked without changing design. The test mules confirm that the new Creta will have a sunroof. This will be the coolest addition to the SUV and it's not surprising as the cheaper Hyundai Verna sedan gets it.

Hyundai will not make major changes inside the cabin. On the features front, the SUV will flaunt engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. An updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary is also expected.

Changes on the powertrains and transmissions are also not expected. The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel.

Though Hyundai has not mentioned a timeframe for the launch of the new Creta, we expect it will take place in during May-June 2018.

