Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) might be competing with Indian giants Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto in the two-wheeler business, but in the scooter segment, it is the undisputed king, thanks to its Activa range. The scooter is a household name in the country.

Also, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been constantly updating the popular scooter to keep it fresh against the newcomers.

The company showcased the latest version of Activa, the Activa 5G at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. Emerging reports indicate Honda will launch the scooter in the next few weeks.

Honda Activa 5G is essentially not a major overhaul and can be considered as a minor facelift of the Activa 4G. There are no significant changes in cosmetics and the engine remains the same. What Honda has done is that they have added some contemporary features. These include segment-first full-LED headlamp with positioning lamp and chrome garnish on the front apron. The other change will be Activa 4G badging changing to 5G, if that can be considered as a change.

Honda will introduce two new color options — Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red along with the Activa 5G. The current Activa 4G is offered in seven colors – Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Trance Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Majestic Brown Metallic, and Matte Selene Silver Metallic. Whether these color will be continued to offer remains to be seen.

The Activa 5G will be launched in a new Deluxe variant that flaunts digital-analog meter, Eco speed indicator, and service due indicator. Other smaller addition in the Activa 5G is a front hook, 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and mettle muffler protector.

Honda left the Activa's engine untouched. The Activa 5G will continue to draw power a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that can churn out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology), which helps optimize the mileage.