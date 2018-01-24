In a bid to boost the sales of the Endeavour SUV in India, US auto major Ford has added an electric panoramic sunroof in the model. The new feature is available on the Titanium variant of the 2.2-litre model and has been priced at Rs 29.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Endeavour is now available in three trims -- 2.2l 4X2 AT Titanium, 2.2l 4X2 AT Trend and 3.2l 4X4 AT Titanium. There is no other change in terms of the engine and the design of the Endeavour. The third generation Ford Endeavour was launched in India in January 2016 with options of two TDCi diesel engines - 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel and 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel units. While the 2.2-litre engine develops 158bhp and 385Nm of torque, the 3.2-litre engine develops 197bhp and 470Nm of torque. Both the engines come paired with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission.

"The introduction of Electric Panoramic Sunroof on 2.2L variant further reinforces our commitment to meet and exceed customer expectations. With the introduction of Sunroof on 2.2L Variant, we have enabled customers to have the perfect combination of style, comfort, space, smart in-car technology, outstanding fuel economy and unparalleled ownership experience," said Vinay Raina, executive director, marketing, sales and service, Ford India.

Ford has made changes to the Endeavour line-up quite a few times in the past. The company had hiked the prices of the model in January 2017, quashing its previous price cut of September 2016. In another instance, the company had also discontinued the base 2.2-litre 4X2 MT Trend in September 2016, while updating Endeavour with all-new SYNC 3 infotainment system in India in February last year. The SYNC 3 is now offered in the range-topping Titanium trim level.