Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched new Fotruner SUV in November 2016. The new version of the SUV is turning a year old and it looks like the company will be launching a jazzed-up TRD Sportivo version of the Fortuner soon.

The Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition has already reached Indian shores, and the chaps at Cartoq.com have snapped images of it. The TRD Sportivo kit for the Fortuner will be a pure cosmetic job and it will not come with any mechanical upgrade.

The visual updates will include a blacked-out front grille and fog lamp housing. The grille will also house the TRD logo in red. TRD graphics that extend all the way into the rear bumper starting from front door, sporty skirts and side steps are the attractions either sides of the vehicles.

The TRD Sportivo edition also boasts of special dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof mounted spoiler and tweaked bumper with black accents in the rear complete the overall sporty package.

Though the interior images are not available now, the India-spec Fortuner TRD Sportivo's interior is expected to carry over the changes in line with the Indonesia-spec model.

It will include JBL premium audio sound system with 11 speakers, the push start/stop button, Kevlar smart key, black and red coloured leather seats, TRD Sportivo badges carpets, DVD player with seven-inch touch screen and an instrument cluster with red illumination light.

The TRD Sportivo kit for the Fortuner will be offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel motor. While the diesel variant is tuned to generate a power of 175bhp and 420Nm of torque, the petrol mill pumps in 164bhp of power along with 245Nm of torque.

The transmission in the petrol engine is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic, whereas six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes do the duty in the diesel models.

