Xiaomi is hosting the "2017 Mi Product Launch" event in Beijing. The event is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST).

Unlike previous occasions, the company is yet to announce whether the event will be broadcast live on the Internet, but thankfully it has made arrangements for fans to get live updates on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

What to expect at Xiaomi's "2017 Mi Product Launch" event?

As per the official teasers, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Android flagship phones — the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Note 3.

The new Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is said to boast a massive 6.4-inch QHD (2560x1440p) display with 93 percent screen-to-body (stb) ratio, a little more than its predecessor Mi Mix (91.5 percent stb ratio) and come with a high-grade ceramic-based shell on the back.

Inside, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera on the back, a 16MP front snapper and a massive 4,400mAh battery.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will come with a 5.7-inch dual-edge curved OLED (made by Samsung) screen and also flaunt an airplane-grade aluminium cover on the rear.

Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, two 12MP cameras on the back, a 16MP front-shooter and a 3,500mAh cell with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Where to get live updates on "2017 Mi Product Launch" event?

Interested readers can log in to Xiaomi's (global) official Facebook (HERE), Twitter (HERE) and Instagram (HERE) pages to get the live updates on the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Note 3 launch event.

