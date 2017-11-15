1 / 2



Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker could be on the right gear with the launch of the new S-Cross, a premium crossover in India. S-Cross is the model that heralded the journey of Maruti Suzuki from being 'the people's to premium carmaker' and Nexa as the premium dealership chain but could not keep the cash registers ticking due to its overwhelming price tag.

However, with the launch of its new avatar in 2017, Maruti Suzuki appears to have taken the experience in the right stride. According to a latest report of CarandBike, the new S-Cross has garnered over 11,000 bookings in India since its launch in October 2017 and the sales has already crossed 5,000 units in just a month. The figures look promising considering that the first iteration of the model had a troubled start.

Priced starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi), the new S-Cross boasts several changes, including under the hood. Available in four variants, the new S-Cross gets only the 1.3-litre diesel mill option. The company dropped bigger 1.6-litre diesel engine owing to poor demand.

The cosmetic changes on the new S-Cross primarily include restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille. The chrome grille with vertical slats is flanked by the new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit also comes with integrated daytime running lamps. While the side profile of the S-Cross remains untouched, in the rear, it features slightly redesigned tail lamps and bumper.

Sold through Nexa, the new S-Cross features touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gearshift indicator. The Company, along with its suppliers, has invested over Rs 100 crore towards development of the all-new S-Cross and it comes with over 95 percent localisation.