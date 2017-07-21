Maruti Suzuki is back in public to test one of its soon-to-be-launched models on Indian terrains. And this time it's the S-Cross doing the revs. The premium crossover of the country's largest car-maker is set to get a new version in the country.

Expected to be launched sometimes around the festive season this year, the new S-Cross seems to be going through rigorous testing in readiness for the market. The latest images of the new S-Cross, which came from Carwale, show the model in a fully camouflaged avatar, thus not giving any clue on the changes being made. However, the India-spec S-Cross is expected to carry changes in line with its global siblings.

The crossover is expected to feature a re-styled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps and at the back S-Cross facelift is likely to get redesigned tail lamps and bumper. Inside the cabin, the S-Cross in its facelifted avatar is likely to get minimal changes such as new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

Mechanically, the S-Cross may not feature any updates and is likely to continue with the same 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units of the current model. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. There are rumours that the S-Cross may also consider 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine for the Indian market. In the international market the S-Cross facelift gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD).

The S-Cross was the first model of Maruti Suzuki to go on sales through its premium dealership network Nexa. The prices of the S-Cross was dropped recently following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and is currently being priced in the range of 7.94 lakh –11.66 lakh.

Image: CarWale