Maruti Suzuki is inching closer to launch a refreshed avatar of its crossover model, the S-Cross. The first model introduced via Nexa premium chain of the company in 2015 will undergo cosmetic as well as mechanical changes in facelift version.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the launch date for the S-Cross facelift while a report in Autocar claims it has been scheduled for September 28.

The new S-Cross may ditch 1.6-litre diesel mill as there is no significant demand for the bigger engine. Though the petrol option has been rumoured, emerging reports claim the sole engine option will be the 1.3-litre diesel unit.

However, the mill will be coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology which currently does duty in the Ciaz diesel and the Ertiga diesel. Addition of the SHVS hybrid system is expected to return seven percent increase in fuel efficiency from 1.3-litre. The mill in the current S-Cross returns 23.65kmpl (claimed).

Maruti Suzuki's mild hybrid system makes use of a lithium-ion battery that draaws power from regenerative braking. The system converts the kinetic energy of rolling wheels into electricity for charging the battery. Combined with the idle stop/start system, the hybrid setup will increase fuel efficiency.

On the design front, the face will get a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille. The larger chrome bathed grille with vertical slats will be flanked by the new projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps. At the back, redesigned tail lamps and bumper will add freshness. The cabin of new S-Cross is expected to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

The S-Cross' price is expected to rise slightly due to the addition of hybrid technology and the Government's withdrawal of all hybrid sops under the GST implementation. Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new avatar of S-Cross for a fully refundable token of Rs 11,000.