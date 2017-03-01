Hennessey Performance Engineering, an American tuning house that specialises in modifying and tuning cars, was not impressed with the 2017 Ford Raptor truck's power output. So, John Hennessey, the founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance Engineering, souped-up the 3.5-litre V6 motor and introduced VelociRaptor 600.

Hennessey Performance Engineering has bumped Ford EcoBoost engine's stock 450bhp and 690Nm of torque to 605bhp and 840Nm of torque. The extra power has been added by additional airflow coming from higher flowing twin turbochargers which breathe through a lower restriction intake system. The compressed air at higher boost pressure is fed through a larger intercooler system and then into the motor. Exhaust gases exits via a free flow true dual stainless steel exhaust system.

Revised tuning also makes VelociRaptor 600 significantly faster than the 2017 Ford Raptor. VelociRaptor 600 requires only 4.2 seconds for reaching 100km/h.

"We only plan to build 100 units for the 2017 model year. Our customers like having something special and exclusive as well as fast and fun to drive," said Hennessey. Each unit will have serial number on interior plaque and the under hood plaque.

VelociRaptor 600 upgrade costs $22,500 and will be manufactured at Hennessey's facility in Texas.

An optional off-road package worth $12,995 will enhance the visual appeal of Hennessey VelociRaptor 600. The package includes heavy duty front and rear bumpers with 5 LED lights in front bumper, 20-inch Hennessey wheels with 35 inch Toyo tires, front suspension levelling kit and an overall lift of three inches. It will also come with Hennessey and VelociRaptor exterior emblems.