Ford's popular SUV in India, the EcoSport, is going under the knife for a mild update before the company welcomes the facelifted avatar of the model, which was showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016.

Ford EcoSport 2017 model is expected to be launched in the country by February and the changes in the updated SUV are likely to be limited to the addition of new features. While the EcoSport 2017 model will get new touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and bluetooth connectivity, the company will drop some of the features like driver seat armrest, lumbar support, cooled glove box, leather-wrapped handbrake & gear shift knob, and chrome scuff plates, reports TeamBHP.

The EcoSport 2017 range is also likely to see changes in the features offered in all variants. Ford is now expected to offer features like passenger seat storage box only in the top-end variant and the base and mid-variants of the compact SUV may lose features such as reclining rear seats, rear defogger, vanity lamp, driver seat height adjust, 60/40 split for rear seats, rear wash and wipe and passenger seat storage box.

Going by the reports, Ford EcoSport's Trend and Trend+ variants will now get an integrated centre head rest for the rear. The addition of the new features is likely to be also reflected in the pricing with the EcoSport expected to go premium by up to Rs 20,000. The 2017 EcoSport 1.5D Titanium+ variant is likely to be priced at Rs 10,19,000, while the 1.0P Titanium+ could cost Rs 9,89,000.

Mechanically, the new range of EcoSport will remain unchanged and continued to be powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine. The EcoSport, which has seen a plunge in its sales after the arrival of its rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to get a boost with the latest updates.

The US auto major ford is now rumoured to launch the new facelift of the EcoSport in India in late 2017 during the festive season.

Source: TeamBHP