The new Ford EcoSport facelift seems to be a hit already amongst the auto lovers in India. The much-awaited new avatar of the EcoSport was available for bookings on the e-retailer website Amazon starting November 5 and the company had to suspend the bookings within few hours of opening the pre-order window due to an overwhelming response.

Only a limited 123 units of the new EcoSport were available for 24-hours, starting midnight of November 5 to give a chance to select customers to be the first few to own the new compact SUV. However, all 123 units sold out in the early hours. The new Ford EcoSport's Titanium+ variant with 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission said to have received maximum bookings and the new Lightning Blue colour of the compact SUV has garnered positive response.

"Much like its predecessor, Ford is set to create history and reset the bar on quality and customer value yet again with the all-new Ford EcoSport," said Rahul Gautam, vice president (Marketing) at Ford India.

The new EcoSport can now be booked at the dealerships of the company. The compact SUV is slated for its launch in the country on November 9.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport. Both the engine options get five-speed manual transmission while the new petrol motor is also offered with six-speed torque converter automatic with Paddle Shift and Hill Launch Assist.

In terms of dimensions, 2017 Ford EcoSport has not seen any changes. The new EcoSport gets a revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights and new set of alloy wheels. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.