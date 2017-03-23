- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
20,000 evacuated after saboteurs cause huge explosion at Ukraine arms depot
Around 20,000 people were evacuated from the city of Balakleya in eastern Ukraine on 23 March, after a massive explosion at an ammunition warehouse. The Ukrainian military has said unknown saboteurs blew up the military depot storing about 138,000 tonnes of ammunition.
