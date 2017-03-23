20,000 evacuated after saboteurs cause huge explosion at Ukraine arms depot

Around 20,000 people were evacuated from the city of Balakleya in eastern Ukraine on 23 March, after a massive explosion at an ammunition warehouse. The Ukrainian military has said unknown saboteurs blew up the military depot storing about 138,000 tonnes of ammunition.
