After releasing the 35-second teaser video of Mohanlal's next 1971 Beyond Borders featuring the superstar's desi stylish avatar, the makers of the war movie have unveiled the teaser of its Telugu version -- 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu.

The one-minute video featuring Mohanlal, Allu Sirish and Arunoday Singh, among many others looks impressive with breathtaking war sequences in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Shot in Rajasthan, the sets seen in the teaser have been created by Saloo K George.

The video uploaded on the YouTube page of Telugu Filmnagar has gone viral with over one lakh views in less than 18 hours of its release.

The upcoming movie is the fourth instalment in the Major Mahadevan film series helmed by Major Ravi. Mohanlal plays a dual role as Colonel Mahadevan and Major Sahadevan in the movie, which is also simultaneously releasing in Hindi language.

The Mohanlal-starrer also has Asha Sharath, Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana and Saiju Kurup, among others in significant roles. The Malayalam teaser of the war movie has opened to fabulous response from the audience, and has been watched over one million times within three weeks of hitting the cyberspace.

1971 Beyond Borders/1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu, bankrolled by Haneef Mohammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations, is slated to hit the screens as a Vishu release on April 7. It is expected to be the next blockbuster of Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of movies Janatha Garage, Oppam, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

