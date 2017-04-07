Movie Name: 1971 Beyond Borders

Cast & Crew : Mohanlal, Allu Sirish, Arunoday Singh, Asha Sharath, Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Saiju Kurup, Devan, Priyanka Agrawal, Srushti Dange

Direction: Major Ravi

Producer: Haneef Mohammed

Music Director: Siddharth Vipin, Najim Arshad, Rahul Subramanian, Gopi Sunder (Score)

Release Date: April 7

Genre: War/ Action / Family

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes 46 seconds

1971 Beyond Borders Synopsis: Superstar Mohanlal appears in dual roles as army officers Mahadevan and Sahadevan in the directorial venture of Major Ravi. The movie is the fourth instalment of Major Mahadevan series after the successful films Keerthi Chakra, Kurukshetra and Kandahar. The war drama marks the Mollywood debut of Telugu actor Allu Sirish and Bollywood artiste Arunoday Singh, who will be seen as Lieutenant Chinmay and Lieutenant colonel Rana Sharif, respectively. Asha Sharath plays opposite Mohanlal, while Srushti Dange and Priyanka Agrawal also appear in pivotal female roles.

1971 Beyond Borders is based on the true events of India-Pakistan war that took place in 1971, apart from the family story of Mohanlal's character. The movie has been simultaneously made in Telugu as 1971 Bharatha Sarihaddu.

1971 Beyond Borders has been censored with U certificate by the regional censor board, and special fans shows start at 8 am on April 7, in an attempt to break the records of megastar Mammootty's recent family action thriller The Great Father, which is said to have earned a gross collection of Rs 4.31 crore on the opening day. Mammootty has revealed that the Haneef Adeni directorial has raked in Rs 20 crore, becoming the first Malayalam movie to cross the mark during the opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Did you know Mammootty is also part of 1971 Beyond Borders?

According to latest reports, it is understood that the megastar Mammootty is also part of Major Ravi's movie by lending his voice for a lengthy narration of the war drama.

1971 Beyond Borders all India theatre list

The Mohanlal-starrer gets released in over 405 screens across India, in Kerala, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Dehradun, Gujarat, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, Orissa and Goa.

