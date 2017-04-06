1971 Beyond Borders, the fourth instalment in the Major Mahadevan series of superstar Mohanlal, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The movie, directed by hitmaker Major Ravi, is based on Indo-Pakistan war that took place in 1971 and is scheduled to hit screens as a solo release on Friday, April 7.

Here are five reasons why you should not be missing Mohanlal's 1971 Beyond Borders:

Mohanlal's character Major/Colonel Mahadevan

Mohanlal has always mesmerised the audience with his army officer roles in the Major Ravi movies. While he played Major Mahadevan in Keerthi Chakra and Kandahar, the actor appeared as Colonel Mahadevan in Kurukshetra, which was based on the Kargil war between India and Pakistan in 1999. Interestingly, in 1971 Beyond Borders, Mohanlal appears in a dual role -- as Colonel Mahadevan as well as Major Sahadevan -- and recently the actor had revealed his three different looks in the war drama. It has to be noted that Mohanlal has even received the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of India, having acted in these war movies.

Major Ravi's directorial

From his debut movie Punarjani, for which Mohanlal's son Pranav bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artiste, Major Ravi has impressed the audience with most of his movies, though a few have turned out flops. His last directorial venture Picket 43, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, on an Indian Army soldier guarding a picket alone in Kashmir opened to a positive response from the cine-goers.

Throwback to India-Pak war of 1971

1971 Beyond Borders, based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971, is expected to be a throwback on the war scene. The visuals seen in the trailer of the Mohanlal-starrer have already impressed the netizens with the video going viral on social media.

Mohanlal drove the real battle tank

In the history of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has become the first actor to have driven the real battle tank for a movie. "I have been shown driving a lot of vehicles and even piloting an aircraft in my films, but for Beyond Borders, I drove the tank for real in one of the scenes. And I don't think there's anyone in Malayalam cinema who has done that. But that's where the thrill is; when you are the first one doing it," The Times of India quoted Mohanlal as saying.

Debut of Allu Sirish and Arunoday Singh in Malayalam

The upcoming movie is also being simultaneously dubbed in Telugu and Hindi languages, as it marks the acting debut of Tollywood actor Allu Sirish and Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh in Malayalam. The movie also stars Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Krishna Kumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Saiju Kurup, Devan, Asha Sarath, Priyanka Agrawal and Srushti Dange in significant roles.