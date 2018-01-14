Three Bollywood movies released last Friday – 1921, Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz but none of them got a great opening at the box office. While both 1921 and Mukkabaaz witnessed some growth at the Indian box office on day 2, the collection of Kaalakaandi suffered a drop on Saturday.

All the three releases are of different genres, but it seems like the audience are not interested to watch any of the three. The collection of 1921 and Mukkabaaz was little higher on Saturday than the opening day, but Kaalakaandi witnessed downward trend on day 2.

The two-day collection of 1921 is the highest among the three releases, followed by Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaz. After Saturday, earning of 1921 stood at Rs 3.65 crore, Kaalakaandi at Rs 2.45 crore and Mukkabaz at Rs 2.33 crore.

#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 3.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 2.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

Although Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi's two-day total collection is more than Mukkabaaz, the latter witnessed growth on Saturday while the other film's business dropped on day 2.

The sports drama had collected Rs 82 lakh on its opening day, followed by Rs 1.51 crore on Saturday. On the other side, Kaalakaandi had started with a business of Rs 1.25 crore at the domestic box office, while its second-day collection was just Rs 1.20 crore.

Horror film 1921 collected Rs 1.56 crore on Friday, and Rs 2.09 crore on its second day. Mukkabaz is the only film out of the three that got a positive response from the critics. 1921 and Kaalakaandi received a mixed response from the critics.

After the overwhelming box office numbers that Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai had brought, and is still bringing, the performance by these three new releases is disappointing to see.

Considering the current trend and the word of mouth, which is in favour of Mukkabaz, there is a possibility that the sports drama will overtake 1921 and Kaalakaandi at the box office in coming days.