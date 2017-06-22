Following her portrayal as a neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice, actress Kate Walsh has landed in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. She plays the character of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) mother Olivia Baker in the Netflix series.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why has already started filming as hinted by Kate Walsh. In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, the 49-year-old actress opened up about the upcoming season of the much-anticipated show.

The first season of the Netflix show, which ended on a cliffhanger, showed Hannah's suicide from the perspective of Hannah's 13 classmates.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

About showrunner Brian Yorkey, Walsh said, "His use of time and going back and forth in time, we'll see more of that.

"He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show, who is best known for writing Tony award-winning musical Next to Normal."

Walsh also spoke highly of 13 Reason's Why writing team for their "great job of playing with storytelling in a Rashomon kind of way, so you see it from lots of different points of views."

"The mystery just keeps getting more and more revealed" as the show received much critical acclaim. Apart from that, the show stirred up controversy for its graphic depiction of Hannah's suicide.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 as Walsh revealed "I don't exactly [when the second season is coming out], but I would imagine probably the same time as last year". The first season aired in March 2018.