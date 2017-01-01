1,100 migrants attempt to storm border into Spains enclave of Ceuta

1,100 migrants attempted to storm a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Ceuta.Dozens made it up the 6-metre high barbed wire fence in the early hours of the morning.They were lifted down by cranes and returned to Morocco, the Spanish government announced.Five Spanish and 50 Moroccan police officers were injured when the migrants clashed with authorities.Spain has been criticised by human right groups for returning migrants to Morocco without giving them the opportunity to claim asylum.