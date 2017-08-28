Footage shows a helicopter rescuing 11 crew members waiting in the control room of a sinking vessel in Hong Kong at the peak of Storm Pakhar on 27 August. The ships bow was already submerged by the time rescuers arrived to pluck the sailors from the ship. Pakhar brought severe weather to the area as it swept past the Chinese city.
11 sailors rescued from sinking ship in Hong Kong as Storm Pakhar swept through Chinese city
- August 28, 2017 17:15 IST
