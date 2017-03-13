1,000s protest for resignation of Guatemala president after teen shelter fire

Thousands of people banged drums, chanted and marched in Guatemala City on 11 March, to demand President Jimmy Morales step down after a deadly shelter fire. At least 39 girls were killed last week when a fire ripped through the Virgen de la Asuncion Guatemala City shelter for abused teens, while 52 girls were locked inside. Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, possibly as a protest after hours of being trapped inside.