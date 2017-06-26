Netflix recently announced their schedule for July. The concluding summer month has a few surprises in store for viewers.

A number of movies are debuting on the online streaming platform. However, the month is furthermore attractive because the Netflix presentation this month is not only star-studded, but they have picked a number of classic gems to watch.

Knocking your viewing screens this month will be Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and Steven Spielberg as Netflix movies for the month featuring some international award nominated and winning movies that are worth a watch (in case you haven't watched them already). Apart from that, a number of Netflix originals, recent releases and blockbusters are making their way to Netflix.

So, what are the movies that are going to be debuting on Netflix this month? Here is the list:

Titanic

This 1990s classic doesn't need an introduction. The James Cameron masterpiece will be made available from July 1.

ET the Extra Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg's children's entertainment is a must-watch, in case you haven't watched already. Releases on July 1.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

A heart-wrenching tale about an eight-year-old befriending a boy from the other side of the border fence will break the coldest heart into tears. Available on Netflix starting July 1.

Punch Drunk Love

A 2002 release, Punch-Drunk Love revolves around a frustrated Barry (played by Adam Sandler) who resorts to a phone-sex line to curb loneliness. A small step towards chasing away his loneliness lands Barry into deeper problems, jeopardising his relationship as well. The film will be available from July 1.

The Land Before Time

The 1988 animated classic tells the tale of an orphan dinosaur that faces different hardships and obstacle through his growing up period. The film is a perfect kids' movie. Available from July 1.

Delicatessen

If you are a fan of Amelie, you'd probably like Delicatessen. The reason being the film is directed by the same director duo Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro way back in 1991. The film is a black comedy about a landlord of an apartment who occasionally prepares delicious meals for his former tenants. The movie will be available for streaming starting July 1.

Lion

This year's Oscar-nominated movie featuring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, Lion is an emotional roller coaster ride. The movie traces the roots of Patel's character in Kolkata, India. The performance put forward by Patel and the child actor is worth watching. Releases on July 9 on Netflix.

To The Bone

A Netflix original, To The Bone deserves a watch. Based on the movie's director Marti Noxon's own experiences with anorexia and bulimia, the movie aims at shedding light on the misconceptions of the disease. Releases on July 14.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

From a galaxy far, far away to Netflix, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story turned out to be one of last year's biggest blockbusters. The prequel to the first Star Wars movie, the movie will be available from July 18.

The Incredible Jessica James

Another Netflix Original to watch out for, The Incredible Jessica James is an indie-romcom featuring former Daily Show correspondent. Burned by a bad breakup, a struggling New York City playwright makes an unlikely connection with a divorced app designer she meets on a blind date. The film hits Netflix on July 28.