If we closely look around ourselves, we would realize how the world in itself is a work of an artist - the one up there, who has beautifully blended in different colours with emotions and created a 'world' for all of us. He also created a few individuals on this earth who could carry forward this very unique talent either on their canvas or capture the same in their camera. This has led to the rise of many photographers across the world, who have in their own special way tried to enthral audiences with their unique visions and have made them fall in love with what they capture, almost instantly. Doing the same is Zubair Aslam, an Indian talent based in Melbourne, Australia, who is making his name count across the world for his innate skills, and talents as a fashion and portrait photographer.

Interestingly, he is in the quest to expand his career and dive deeper into more creative work turned to Instagram for becoming a mentor and guide to many other aspiring creative souls like him. His love for photography also turned him into a world traveller, which ignited the fire in him to start his own creative and photography page called 'Picturesnme'.

He says his USP lies in capturing 'the moment', which has allowed him to thrust forward in the industry and create his own unique niche. If we happen to closely look into the art that he creates through capturing people, you would realize how he connects deeply to the one watching them.

The photographer has now gotten into teaching and mentoring others as an Instagram coach. Every month, he mentors around five photographers and teaches them the 'its and bits' of growing their accounts and getting more followers with just 30-60 minutes of maintenance every day.

Be it as a leading portrait and fashion photographer or as an Instagram coach today, he has the necessary elements to live up to those roles.