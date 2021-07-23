Zomato founder praises Swiggy in first letter since IPO; Goyal's modesty wins hearts [read now]

Zomato's IPO has changed the market trends and has got people, and not just market traders and investors, talking. The stocks of online food delivery platform made a stellar debut on stock markets with market valuation crossing Rs 1 lakh-crore-mark. The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato was subscribed over 38 times by the end of the final day of the issue on Friday.

Riding on the success of it all, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has spoken for the first time since the IPO and delved into a lot of topics including the startup ecosystem and India, reason behind him staying away from analyst meets and media and more. But what really caught everyone's attention is how Goyal didn't shy away from praising its chief rival in India Swiggy right at the beginning of the blog post.

Zomato founder's letter to stakeholders

In a gratitude-filled letter to the stakeholders, Goyal remained humble as he talked about the 10+ year journey of Zomato. Thanking not just his investors and the team behind Zomato, Goyal gave credit to the company's success to India's entire ecosystem and the companies that made it possible.

"I'm a firm believer in India, and where our country will be in the future. India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional. I say that because I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today," Goyal writes in his letter to stakeholders.

He further added that there's a "long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers' standards, but we are determined to get there."

The letter continues: