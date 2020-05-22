(IANS) Actress Zoey Deutch feels guilty about her "privileged" recovery process after testing COVID-19 positive.

Deutch joins the list of celebrities including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Daniel Kim who battled the virus and recovered.

The actress says she still has no idea how she contracted the disease, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known," Deutch wrote in an essay for the portal Vulture.

She says she continued testing positive for the killer disease for a month.

"I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions."

She added: "I have to say I'm also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I've been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in."

Deutch said that she and her friends had very different experiences with the virus.

"I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind," she said, adding: "One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the normal symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all. I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask."

"I am so lucky to be healthy, that I'm safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege - so we need to be extra careful for those who don't, by wearing masks."