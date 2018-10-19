Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back with yet another sensational self-acclaimed tag as he welcomed LeBron James to Los Angeles by calling the NBA star a king, while reserving the status of god for himself.

LeBron James has joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Los Angeles this summer following a move to NBA side Los Angeles Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Making his debut for the Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, James poured in 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists but could not help the Lakers arrest their 16-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers as the Lakers succumbed to a 128-119 defeat on Wednesday night.

Zlatan, meanwhile, has been doing in Los Angeles what he has made a name for the world over throughout his career – scoring spectacular landmark goals. The most notable of his 21 goals for the LA Galaxy was his debut goal from 40 yards out against local rivals LAFC that sparked a late comeback victory for the Galaxy. He also scored the stoppage time winner in that game.

Not lacking in self-confidence, another distinguishing feature congrous to the Swede, Zlatan had said after the game, "[The fans] were shouting 'We want Zlatan'. I gave them Zlatan."

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty

So, when LeBron James, who is popularly believed to be one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, joined Zlatan at Los Angeles, it was only fitting that the 37-year-old striker welcomed LeBron, whose names means King in Africa, in his own unique way.

"Now LA has a God and a King! Zlatan welcomes LeBron James", Zlatan tweeted in July.

But speaking recently to Sky Sports, the big Swede reminded everyone that he is still out of James' league because of his almighty status.

"There are many kings, but there is only one God", quipped Zlatan.

The 11-time Swedish player of the year further added.

"The LA people are thankful, they are grateful, appreciate everything I do, and they are happy when they see me."

"They make me happy and they are saying I am the best thing that happened to LA since Kobe Bryant retired."

"It makes me proud, it makes me happy."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying perhaps the last leg of an illustrious career where he has represented Europe's elite football clubs scoring 504 career goals and has won 55 individual honours. Zlatan has won league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France while winning 3 trophies in his short spell at Manchester United.

Zlatan also addressed the rumours of a move back to his former club in England telling Sky Sports, ""I think I'm in the situation where I need to have a good balance between work and rest because I came back from injury, because of my age, and the load I'm putting in at training."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is focussed on helping Galaxy make it to the MLS play-offs with two games remaining and left a message for the expected 50,000 who will be attending his team's away fixture against Minnesota United.

"I owe them to come, because apparently they are not coming for Minnesota, they are coming for me."