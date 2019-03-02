Times have been quite turbulent at Chelsea of late and there are reports that the end of manager Maurizio Sarri is nigh following a spate of iffy results. The club is now looking around at different options and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could be one of the favourites to get the job.

As per reports in Spanish media outlet AS, Chelsea needs to get their act together if they want to avail the services of Zidane ahead of Juventus. The Sun reports that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has made up his mind to leave the club irrespective of the position of the side.

Sarri has been under pressure from all quarters

Chelsea has been in the midst of few disappointing results in the past couple of months which includes a 6-0 loss versus Manchester City, and then a 4-0 defeat against Bournemouth and Carabao Cup final defeat against City.

Although he has warded off the threat for the time being as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, his stay in London is very uncertain.

"I am without reaction because first of all in my mind I want to play our football in the right way. The first target is to play in the right way, to have a great level of organisation, to be able to come out to every problem on the pitch, and I don't want to change before my team is able to play my football in the perfect way," Sarri told Sky Sports about his criticisms surrounding his future at Chelsea.

Speaking about learning the mentality of the English public, Sarri said that it has been a long time to understand the mentality and dynamics and now needs to imbibe the English mentality.

"With English players, but also with the other players, we have a lot of players who have been here a long time so the mentality is an English mentality. I have to understand, and I think I also need to have an English mentality. I think I am improving," he added.