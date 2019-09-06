Zimbabwe president
Zimbabwe ex-president Robert Mugabe.Reuters

Ex-president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe, known for being the first post-independence leader of the country, passed away aged 95 on Friday, September 6.

President of the African republic Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: "It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe."

Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary who served as the country's Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987 and then became the President from 1987 to 2017.

He was ousted in a military coup by his own party members in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign replacement with Emmerson Mnangagwa.