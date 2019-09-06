Ex-president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe, known for being the first post-independence leader of the country, passed away aged 95 on Friday, September 6.

President of the African republic Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: "It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe."

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary who served as the country's Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987 and then became the President from 1987 to 2017.

He was ousted in a military coup by his own party members in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign replacement with Emmerson Mnangagwa.