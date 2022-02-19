Taking serious note of the poor performance of teaching staff of government schools, the higher-ups in the Education Department have suspended 19 teachers including three headmasters after not even a single student of their schools can secure passing marks in the class 10th examination.

Class 10th results were declared on Thursday and not even a single student of three schools of Anantnag district namely High School Poru Kalnag, High School Kandivara, and High School Wantrag Mattan secure passing marks.

Although action has been taken in the Anantnag district, heads of all schools in the remaining districts of Kashmir Valley have been directed to submit details of schools with poor performance in class 10th results.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag Mohammad Sharif has said in an order that after the declaration of class 10 annual examination results, it was found that not a single child of these three schools passed.

After this, the CEO took strict action and suspended these teachers. As part of the action, 11 teachers of Poru, four of Kandivara, and four of Wantrag Mattan were suspended.

Teachers asked to find reasons for the poor result

Apart from suspending teachers, the CEO has directed teachers to ascertain the reason for the poor performance of students of government schools.

"Besides, the reasons for the poor results at the school are also being ascertained even as remedial measures are being taken," the CEO said.

Annual increment will stop in case of poor result

After the declaration of the result of the winter zone, higher-ups in the Education Department have sought a report on the results from the Chief Education Officers (CEOs). The order has been issued that the annual increment of teachers will be stopped if the result is less than 20 percent.

Director of School Education Jammu Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma had said that after evaluating the results, it would be decided what action would be taken against the poor-performing schools.

Parents stage protest against the poor performance

Chief Education Officer Ganderbal has directed his subordinate to submit a report about the poor performance of government schools so that action may be initiated against the school staff.

Chief Education Officer's direction came after parents staged a protest outside Government High School Sufraw Gund in the Kangan area. The parents alleged that the school has been continuously showing poor performance while the teachers posted in the school have not been transferred for a long time.

Parents alleged that three out of 20 students who passed the examination were also the product of an English Medium School who had taken admission in the school last year.