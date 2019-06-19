For the longest time, makers of Spider-Man have been stating that the latest reboot, starring Tom Holland as the webslinger, does not have his iconic love interest, Mary Jane Watson. Time and again, Marvel executives have denied rumours surrounding Zendaya's character in the new Spider-Man films to be that of Mary Jane Watson. But with the latest pictures and a dyed red hair, Zendaya is making netizens wonder if she is MJ!

If you remember, Zendaya did introduce herself as Michelle but her friends call her MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming! As the actress was promoting the upcoming film along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland, fans couldn't help but notice her luscious red locks and connect the dots that go back to Spidey's lover, Mary Jane Watson or lovingly called, MJ! From the trailer of the upcoming Spider-Man film, it is quite evident that Michelle aka MJ is Peter Parker's love interest. In fact, she also figured out his big superhero secret and let him know that his secret is safe with her.

None of the Marvel executives or even the actors have gone on the record to confirm the speculations. However, you can check out the pictures below and decide for yourself.

Is there a possibility that with Spider-Man: Far From Home, Michelle will be rechristened to Mary Jane Watson? Well, that sure would be a treat. So far the trailers or teasers did not showcase any red locks sported by Zendaya so maybe it's just fans and their speculation.

Very recently, during an interview, Tom Holland spoke about how Robert Downey Jr means a lot to him. Much like Tony Stark meant to Peter Parker. "RDJ (Downey Jr) means so much to me. He is such a role model for me when I was a kid and before I'd met him. And then to get a chance to work with him and to get to know him was really a dream come true. He holds a special place in my life like Mr Stark does in Spider-Man's journey," Holland said in an interview.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film is all set to release on July 2. The movie also stars Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice and Remy Hii in pivotal roles.