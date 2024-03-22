Power couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood in May 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, they wrote, "It's a Boy. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Take a look:

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar reveal son's face during Umrah

The actor who at Mecca during the Ramzan with their little one. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to social media to share glimpses of the family's Umrah and revealed their son's face for the first time.

On Thursday, they revealed their son Zehaan's face from Mecca where they went to perform Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage). Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a collab post in which they can be seen holding their son together.

Sharing the picture, the couple wrote in the caption, "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love."

Take a look:

A user wrote, "Little one looks just like you.."

Another mentioned, "He is literally like you carbon copy."

The third one mentioned, "Cutest baby on the internet.."

Gauahar and Zaid shared a video featuring their son from the holy city. Sharing the video, they wrote in the caption, "The emotions you feel when you arrive, no matter how many times you visit, only comes from the imaan in your heart. But how do you explain the feeling of watching your baby, an infant flapping his hands in a calling action to masjid al nabawi for the first time that he has ever seen it. Subhan Allah."

Take a look:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been married since December 2020.