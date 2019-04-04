Zee Telugu is set to kick-start the Telugu new year in style. Its special show will witness a three-hour filled comedy-based event with fun festive elements and flavours to commend this unique day.

Zee Telugu is one of the leading Telugu general entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is known to entertain the Telugu audiences throughout the year with special shows on festivals. The TV channel is now gearing up for is a grand celebration of Ugadi this year.

Ugadi, the vibrancy of nature and life, marks the Telugu New Year and Zee Telugu is telecasting three-hour filled comedy-based event called Ugadi Allullu from 3 pm on April 7.

As part of the joyous celebrations of Ugadi Allullu, Sreemukhi, Pradeep, Vishnu Priya and Sudheer, the four legendary anchors, add to the entertainment quotient by hosting this exception action-packed event.

As a special attraction for the evening, leading ladies from Zee Telugu Meghana, Anjana, Chaitra and Madhubala performed for the audiences, along with sizzling performances by the contestants of Dance Jodi Dance and the renowned Zee Telugu Kutumbam.

The festival celebration included a blend of fun activities and traditional games such as humorous skits, fun interaction with veteran Bammalu viz. Annapurnamma and Y Vijaya garu.

Zee Telugu celebratory events have won a special place in the hearts and minds of the Telugu audiences from around the world. Its astounding events continue to raise the bar with the support of their audience and the entire Zee Telugu Kutumbam.