The Zee Cine Awards had to make massive changes to the format of their show for 2020 as a precautionary measure in light of Coronavirus. However, as they say, the show must go on. While the format changed the show still took place, and now we know the winners too.

The Bollywood award show, while it didn't get cancelled, didn't have a live audience present, and actors simply shot their performances. The televised version will be aired to the public. There were numerous winners and some very unsurprising candidates. Some won bigger than others.

Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners:

Triple Treat for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh bagged three awards at the show this time for Gully Boy, which is no surprise. He won the awards for- Best Actor in a Leading Role, Song of the Year and Best On-screen Pair with Sidhant Chaturvedi. The actor posted his win on Instagram showing off his triple win.

Taapsee wins big

Taapsee Pannu won Best Actor (Female) this time at the Zee Cine Awards 2020 for her role as Naina Sethi in Badla. The actress celebrated her win on Instagram by posting a story with her award.

Kartik Aaryan bags all the laughs

Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor in a Comic Role for his performance as Chintu Tyagi. This year has been good to the actor, and he acknowledged the win on Instagram with post about what it took to do the film and how despite criticism of the character it was worth it.

Entertainer Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana bagged Entertainer of the Year for Dream Girl and Article 15. No one can question the talent he brought to the table in both the roles. He too posted about it on Instagram with a suave picture and a low-key caption

Siddhant Chaturvedi for the win

Newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi also won two awards Best Debut (Male) and Best On-screen Pair with Ranveer Singh, both for his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor is surely creating his own path in the industry.

Arijit Singh wins heart with his voice

Airijit Singh Bollywywood's crooning singer won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This came as no surprise to anybody.