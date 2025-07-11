Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has recently been making headlines, first for her catfight with actress Khushi Mukherjee and now for her advice to paparazzi about taking photos from inappropriate angles.

On Thursday, Zareen was seen in Mumbai wearing a stunning thigh-high slit dress. She appeared to struggle a bit while walking, holding the gown from her thigh area as her legs were exposed. She paired the outfit with high heels.

Netizens began trolling her as she looked "uncomfortable" while carrying her outfit.

Recently, Zareen Khan criticised the actors who wear short and revealing outfits. But after her recent appearance, several users accused her of following in the footsteps of Khushi Mukherjee and Kangana Sharma.

One user wrote, "Zareen Khan be like: No matter what I wear, you should only focus on my face."

Another commented, "In one video, Zareen was lecturing about outfits, and now she's wearing something from the same category. So it's okay to preach but not follow it yourself?"

Another video shows Zareen Khan almost tripping on the carpet as she fails to manage the outfit. However, she balanced herself well.

Recently, Zareen had also requested paparazzi not to photograph her from behind, echoing actress Gauahar Khan's stand, who had previously slammed them after actress Pragya Jaiswal expressed her discomfort over the same issue.

Many female celebrities have voiced their displeasure about being photographed from behind. Just a few days ago, a video of singer Neha Bhasin went viral, in which she is seen confronting the paparazzi for taking unflattering and uncomfortable visuals of her, despite being told not to.

Television actress Rashami Desai also posted an Instagram story criticising the paps. She wrote,

"She is a senior, and her body of work speaks for itself, something many can only dream of achieving. This is truly insulting, and it's not funny. Even after she repeatedly asked you all to stop, you continued. It just shows there's no respect. And it's clear that the background team is doing it on purpose. What exactly are you trying to show, guys???"