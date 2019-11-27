Zareen Khan has been and continues to be a victim to body-shaming. Even before stepping into Bollywood industry, she had been dealing with body-shamers since her college days. But the actress didn't let the negativity consume her in any which way. She gave it to back to her shamers like a boss and came out as a more stronger version of herself.

"People around me made me feel uncomfortable and conscious with their comments. In school, whenever students tried to bully me because of my body weight, I would give it back to them. So, after a point, they were intimidated. So, I would say we should rather avoid those people knowing that they are just negative people. I am a wide structured person and I cannot cut my bones off," Zareen told IANS.

A couple of months ago, Zareen became a soft target for online shamers who had trolled her for posting a photograph showing stretch marks on her stomach. But the Hate Story 3 actress decided to give it back to body-shamers who she had been dealing with for a very long time now.

Zareen had earlier said that she had never planned to become an actress but eventually her destiny brought her to where she belongs. However, she got pitted against Katrina Kaif for her striking resemblance and was labelled as Katrina's lookalike which is something that Zareen still fails to understand why it happened.

"For the longest time since childhood, I was told that I look like my mother. Then films happened and people started telling me that I am lookalike of an actress (Katrina Kaif). I had no plan to become an actress and then that happened. Initially, I was a lost child and all the comments on me, my looks, my body were quite suffocating. For quite some time, I did not know why things were happening the way they were," she said.

On the work front, Zareen is all set for the release of her new film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, and says she is happy with the way the film has shaped up. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying a homosexual character alongside Anshuman Jha.

Jha incidentally has also produced the film, which is directed by Harish Vyas. The film will be screened at the South Asian Film Festival in Manhattan on November 22.

