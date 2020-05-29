India is facing the worst locust attack in 27 years. The swarms have affected Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra risking food supply and livelihoods amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Zaira Wasim recently commented on the locust attack on Twitter quoting a passage from the Quran. The ex-Bollywood actress faced a wave of backlash for her comments citing insensitivity and for her religious beliefs. Unable to deal with the trolling she deleted her social media accounts soon after deleting the tweet.

The locust attack in India has become a grave concern. The swarms of locust have the potential to ravage entire food supplies and livelihoods of millions. The attack comes at a difficult with the ongoing pandemic. Governments are scrambling to get things under control. Many are expressing fears and solidarity over the matter online. However, the internet isn't always welcoming.

Zaira Wasim who often shares her thoughts on Twitter tweeted about the attack, "'So we sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin.' - Qur'an 7:133"

Her tweet received an overwhelming amount of negativity. Many netizens called her statement misplaced and insensitive. They also called her out for citing religion and for insinuating that the attack could be a result of divine wrath.

Classic example for how this snake spread's venom and runs away.#ZairaWasim



Ghar se kuch door

Nikalte hi chalte hi pic.twitter.com/s7bBxed7L3 — Somnath (@SomnathAnjuani9) May 28, 2020

Right Wing trolled and abused Zaira Wasim for this tweet, after which she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.



I read the tweet twice, what exactly is wrong with it? pic.twitter.com/pqlYKpiDOY — Parthu (@Oxynom) May 29, 2020

After all the trolling, earlier today the Dangal actress deleted her tweet. Later in the day, she deleted her social media accounts entirely. Some are calling her a coward while others are defending her for her freedom to post. This is not the first time Zaira has faced this kind of backlash, often called out for her religious devotion and her choices, she has been a victim of much cyberbullying.