On David Letterman's Netflix show as Zach Galifianakis made his appearance, he explained how he once stole Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber's underwear and wearing them! On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Galifianakis spoke about how he didn't have an extra pair of underwear on him and hence did what had to be done.

"We had a trailer for the guests and he was done with his," the actor said. "So, I go to his trailer to get the stuff off me. He's gone. Anyway, I didn't have any underwear. I didn't bring underwear, I brought pants and a shirt, but I forgot to bring extra underwear. I can't wear this underwear." The incident took place back in 2013 when the two celebrities filmed an episode of Galifianakis' talk show, Between Two Ferns.

Zach further added, "So, I see a pair of underwear in the corner," with Letterman, 72, cutting in, "Assuming it belongs to Mr Bieber." Galifianakis replied, "Well, I needed a pair of underwear. But the fact that it was his probably was more interesting. I put them on. Then I started thinking about it. A lot of levels, it's wrong." Turns out the actor retained the underwear for years because "I have nieces". He basically planned on presenting his nieces with the singer's underwear.

"So, we walk up to my bedroom, my sister and my niece, and I go, 'I've been saving these for you,'" Zach revealed. Turns out the surprise didn't go well because his niece certainly didn't appreciate the gift. "The look on my niece's face," Galifianakis said, laughing. "She did not accept it, she was not into it at all, which I'm glad that she wasn't." We wonder what Mr Bieber has to say about all this.

Currently, Bieber is in the middle of planning his second and official wedding with Hailey Baldwin. "Hailey is working with a planner," the source revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month. "They are both excited."