Once a happily married celebrity couple, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma got divorced in March 2025. Ever since their split, the two have been washing their dirty linen in public, indirectly taking digs at each other through podcasts, social media posts, or cryptic quotes about relationships. Despite their divorce and Dhanashree's reported ₹4 crore alimony, the chatter around their marriage and breakup refuses to die down.

It all began when Yuzi showed up to his final court hearing wearing a T-shirt that read "Be your own sugar daddy." The cheeky statement went viral within hours. Around the same time, he was also linked to RJ Mahbash.

A few months after the divorce, Dhanashree gave an hour-long podcast interview, venting her emotions and speaking candidly about her marriage. Soon after, Chahal too opened up about his side of the story. The back-and-forth continued for months.

Now, during a recent episode of the reality show 'Rise & Fall,' where Dhanashree is one of the contestants, she revisited the topic once again, making fresh claims about her ex-husband. She alleged that Chahal cheated just two months into their marriage, saying, "First year. Caught him in the second month." The conversation ended with both concluding, "Crazy, bro."

In response to Dhanshree Verma's comments, Chahal, in a conversation with HT City, strongly denied the allegations.

He stated, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya [If someone cheats within two months, would the relationship have lasted this long]? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too."

Chahal explained that their marriage lasted over four years, questioning the logic behind the cheating claims. He said, "Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that [Our marriage lasted 4.5 years. If cheating had happened within two months, who would have continued? I've said before that I've moved on from the past, but some people are still stuck there. Even now, many are holding on to that topic - their homes are still running on my name]. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

As soon as Yuzi's statements went viral, Redditors slammed him for his "I am a sportsman, I don't cheat." comment and were of the view that Yuzvi is merely playing the sympathy card, especially since cricketers are often considered like gods in the country.

A user wrote, "'Sportsperson" don't cheat? Pandya? Didn't he cheat? Fuck cheating in relationships, ajay jadeja was banned for match fixing lol so yeah "sportsperson" do cheat. "Sportsperson" are also human, stop keeping yourself on a pedestal.."

Another mentioned, "If the chapter was over for him, why did he and rj mahvash involve in podcast with samay. Paise toh tum bhi kama rhe usse. Why did he repost the sugar daddy story ?"

The third one said, "I think everyone involved in this saga is trash but yes I do feel yuvi is slightly more trash. He started the public bashing knowing how the mentality of a lot of Indian men is, multiple women have come forward talking about how he has dmed them when married and now when she's responding back he's acting as if he can't be bothered. What a trash human.."

The next one added, 'This is a country who worship cricketers like god. He knows those idiots will believe whatever shit he says."

For the unversed, Chahal and Verma initially met during online dance sessions in the Covid-19 lockdown and went on to marry.

Dhanashree's Divorce

In February 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially divorced on 20 March 2025.