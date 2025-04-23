Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's romance rumours intensified when she revealed how a person slides into her DMs and calls her "meow". While the RJ didn't take any names, many on social media were quick to conclude that she was talking about Chahal. This is what Mahvash had said in the interview.

The 'meow' story

"He randomly messages me or sends me a voice note saying, (seductively) Meow, how are you doing?" she said in an interview. "Uska radio din bhar mere DM me bajte rehta hai, aur humlog uske voice notes chala ke house parties mein haste hain (His radio plays in my DMs all day long, and we play his voice notes at house parties just to laugh)," she added.

As soon as her interview surfaced, fans were quick to say that the person had to be Chahal. The buzz intensified with several publications and websites wondering and naming Yuzi in it. However, the RJ has now come out to quash the speculations. Mahvash cleared the air and has said that the person she was talking about was a fan.

Mahvash asks people not to manipulate

Mahvash also warned people not to "manipulate" her words. "Full clip is this. Don't manipulate stuff. There is a FAN in my DM. Jo voice notes pe radio show chalata hai wo bhi mere DM me aakey (followed by a laughter emoji). Uski zindagi ki poori kahani pata hai hume. We don't know him but he is fun to hear (followed by a laughter emoji)," she wrote sharing the clip.

Ever since Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash has been constantly linked to him. From cheering for him during IPL to the duo sharing cryptic posts and notes; the buzz around their alleged romance doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon.