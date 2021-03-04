Yuvarathnaa Paatashaala Song: Celebs Go Gaga Over Puneeth Rajkumar's Track

Puneeth Rajkumar's Paatashaala' song from his upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa has met with a stupendous response from the fans. In just 24 hours, the Kannada number has amassed over three million views on YouTube.
It is a beautiful number which is a tribute to all the gurus who shape the career of the children. Vijay Prakash and Santhosh Ananddram, who had earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of 'Gombe Helutaite' in Raajakumara, have united for 'Paatashaala' song for which S Thaman has composed the music.
The wonderful composition, meaningful lines and Vijay Prakash's fantastic rendition have struck the chord with the listeners, instantly. This has helped the number to become the talk of the town among Kannada cine-goers.
Celebs Reaction:
Many celebrities from Sandalwood are impressed with the number and shared positive words about it on social media sites. This has helped the number to set trends on social media sites. Here, we bring you the selected-few comments posted by celebs on Twitter:
Prashanth Neel: To my first guru, my mother.
Love the #Paatashaala song.
Congratulations to the team Clapping hands sign
#Yuvarathnaa
Rakshit Shetty: #Paatashaala is already giving positive vibes. Definitely a hattrick for
@SanthoshAnand15 ... https://youtu.be/KYncTfJcp6A @hombalefilms @PuneethRajkumar
@VKiragandur
“ಪಾಠಶಾಲಾ” ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು ..ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರವನ್ನ ದಾಟಿದ್ದು ! ಕೋಟಿಜನಗಳ ತಲುಪಲಿ ಈ ಸ್ವರ , ಅಕ್ಷರ ಕಲಿಸಿದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ಹಾಡಿನ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೇಳೋಣ ನಮ್ಮ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ? ಎಷ್ಟೇ ದೂರ ಹೋದ್ರು ಮರಿ ಬೇಡ ನಿನ್ನ ಬೇರು ನಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆಲ್ಲ ಇದುವೆ ಆದಿ...........#Paatashaala ✊?https://t.co/4rt58aoMKu— thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 4, 2021
?? pic.twitter.com/bBTTnEaEWA
ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸಿದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಗುರುಗಳಿಗೂ ಅರ್ಪಣೆ ಈ ಹಾಡು. https://t.co/qdPnrwhEYe— mansore (@mansore25) March 3, 2021
Beautiful dedication to all teachers. #yuvaratna@PuneethRajkumar @Karthik1423 @KRG_Connects @hombalefilms @SanthoshAnand15 ??? pic.twitter.com/QlcGYYEYrt
ಜೀವ ತಾಯಿಯ ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ— Actor_Kishor (@actor_kishor) March 4, 2021
ಬದುಕು ತಂದೆಯ ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ
ಜ್ಞಾನ ಗುರುವಿನ ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ ?
ಇಂತಹ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ವಾಕ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಜೀವ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಹಾಡು #Paatashaala❤
?https://t.co/Z7hOjDDRVv?
Lyrics?? @SanthoshAnand15 Sir?
@PuneethRajkumar@MusicThaman @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @KRG_Connects @Karthik1423 #Yuvarathnaa
ನನ್ನ ಗುರುವಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ THANK YOU #Paatashaala?#Yuvarathnaa— Krishna Chaitanya (@krishnac2727) March 3, 2021
Kannada: https://t.co/tXjsGbeefQ
Telugu: https://t.co/Ogutp80hfJ@PuneethRajkumar @SanthoshAnand15 @VKiragandur@karthik_krg@hombalefilms @MusicThaman @KRG_Connects pic.twitter.com/G0Gfkzfw73
#ಪಾಠಶಾಲ,,..ಅರ್ಥಪೂರ್ಣ ಸಾಲುಗಳು— ಸುನಿ/SuNi (@SimpleSuni) March 3, 2021
ಮರಳಿ ಶಾಲೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ ಬಂದಂತಾಯಿತು..
ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಅಲ್ಲ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ
ಅದುಸರಿದಾರಿ ತೋರುವ ನಕ್ಷೆ..#ಯುವರತ್ನ@SanthoshAnand15 @PuneethRajkumar @VKiragandur @rvijayprakash https://t.co/7LDuSZBsv5
ಮನ ಮಿಡಿಯುವಂಥಾ— ರವಿಶಂಕರ ಗೌಡ (@RavishankarGow5) March 3, 2021
ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ.
ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನಕ್ಕೆ
ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಬದಲಿಸುವ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಅನ್ನದಾತನೆ ಅನ್ನುವ ತತ್ವವನ್ನು ಸಾರಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೀರಿ.
ಕೆಲ ಬರವಣಿಗೆ
ಬದುಕು ಬದಲಿಸುತ್ತವೆ .
ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಸಂತೋಷ್..
ನಿಮಗೆ ಸದಾ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ..@PuneethRajkumar@SanthoshAnand15@VKiragandur@Karthik1423 https://t.co/z7pUCPD7oj
BHAVVANA RAO: Nostalgia... @SanthoshAnand15 @PuneethRajkumar #Yuvarathnaa #kannada #film #song #Paatashaala took us back to the good old daysPartying facehttps://youtu.be/KYncTfJcp6A