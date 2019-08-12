Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is basking in the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, has bagged two biggies back-to-back. He will reportedly score music for Ajith's next movie, presently being referred to as Thala 60. But the much bigger news is that he has bagged a Rajinikanth film.

The makers of Nerkonda Paarvai have reportedly offered to make their next movie with the same team. It will be an action thriller produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. The producer is expected to announce the news formally soon.

On the other hand, Siruthai Siva has also approached Yuvan for his film with Rajinikanth. If the reports are true, it will be for the first time that he would score music for the Tamil superstar's film.

The movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, is funded by Sun Pictures. The shooting will begin once Rajini wraps up the shoot of his upcoming movie Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Apart from these films, Yuvan has a hand full of movies that include Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu and PS Mithran's Hero.

He started his career at the age of 16 in 1997. Since then, he has seen many highs and lows in his career. Yuvan has scored music for over 100 movies.

Nerkonda Paarvai Success

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, which opened to positive reviews on 8 August, has grossed Rs 5.55 crore in Chennai in the opening weekend.