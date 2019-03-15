Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Agriculture Minister, YS Vivekananda Reddy passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest at his home in Pulivendula.

The 68-year old Reddy is the brother of late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and uncle to the YSRCP President Jaganmohan Reddy. He is survived by his wife Sowbhagya and daughter Veronica.

Reddy was twice elected as a legislator from Pulivendula constituency and was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Kadapa constituency with a high majority.

As per the media reports, Reddy was found lying on the floor by a housemaid, who came to his residence around 6.30am. His wife had recently gone abroad and is staying with their daughter.

His final rites are expected to be conducted at Idupulapaya.

(awaiting further updates)