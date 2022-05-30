The era of content creation has seen a lot of folks making a living by putting their thoughts, work, life snippets, advice, and a lot more in videos. It is a bittersweet era where it is tough to figure out if the internet and the growing preference for videos is a boon or a bane. Among many content creators is Youtuber Paras Thakral. "What is his special talent?", you may ask. Well, it is to make people laugh and smile.

Not all learning comes from instructional videos. One can learn a lot about life by observing how others lead theirs. Paras's videos are different in a time when everyone is blindly following the mirage of success. His content is a reminder to slow down and smile amidst your busy life. If you have had a hard day, just tune in to one of his videos and relax. These vlogs include moments from his life and family, moments from his travels, prank videos, and videos that reflect his love for cars.

He runs two Youtube channels titled Paras Thakral vlogs and Paras Thakral. Both these channels have nearly 2 million followers. He is 26 years of age and has achieved immense success in a very short time. He comes from a very simple family in Hansi, Haryana, and now lives in Delhi. He completed his education in Rohtak and later started to chase his passion for acting and modeling.

His enthusiasm for fitness is evident from his physique. He hits the gym regularly and believes that outer appearance is secondary but the health benefits of working out are the most important. According to him, bodybuilding is no longer his passion but has now become a part of his lifestyle.

He started his Youtube career in 2018 and his consistently increasing follower base is proof that he is working hard. We talked to him about his work and life as a social media influencer and he said that it looks all rosy on the outside but requires a lot of commitment to garner popularity.

He says he works for 10-12 hours every day on ideating, shooting, editing, and posting videos. He is actively involved in brand promotions and also takes up acting and modeling assignments. He says that he totally loves his work and the world of opportunities it unlocks for him.