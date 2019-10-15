Bill Omar Carrasquillo who is widely recognized by the name 'Omi in a Hellcat' is a popular YouTuber and a social media personality. He was born on September 6, 1986, in Pennsylvania. While his father Julio Carrasquillo owned multiple properties in Philadelphia and was a respected dealer, his mother Soledad Diaz lived in Massachusetts along with him and his siblings. She had troubles and battled against the disease of addiction due to which Omar's custody went to his father and his stepmother. Despite this, he came over all the odds and went on to achieve his dreams.

At a very early age, Bill discovered that he wanted to be a YouTube vlogger. He started his channel but later put it on hold to meet some financial targets that kept him and his family in a better position. He gained a lot of success when he took up the work as a freelance app developer which increased his entrepreneurial instincts so much that his net worth surpassed over 50 million dollars. He has employed over 30 workers under him and has got more than 300 properties in his hometown of Philadelphia and the adjoining areas. Moreover, he proudly claims to provide affordable, livable and desirable housing in the North Philadelphia area.

Besides this, he owns two-night clubs named 'Unicas' and 'Philly 21' and has his YouTube channel 'Omi in a Hellcat' which has got more than 405K subscribers. On his channel, he gives an insight into his day to day life. Today he is a proud father and a loving husband. Though he faced some obstacles in the start, that did not stop him to chase his dreams. "Giving up was never an option. I knew that my sacrifice would pay off someday to my family, he said. Today he is enjoying the fruits of his labor and hard work and he strongly believes that there is no cost for determination and ambition. His discipline and fundamental attributes have made him one of the successful names not only in business but also in life.

