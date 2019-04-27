Ram Chadha, better known as RamVir, revealed that before making it big in singing, he used to sing for his family and friends at religious events. Their love and support lifted him to be a star today.

"Before having pursued in music full time, I would often sing for my family and friends during religious gatherings. Their love and support helped me a lot. Having grown up in a Punjabi household, Punjabi music was always on. My favorites are Lehmber Hussainpuri, chamkila, Mickey Singh, Arijit Singh and many more. Later in life, I became fond of urban music and love music through artist like Drake, Post Malone, JustinBieber, Travis Scott and Tory lanez," RamVir said in a statement.

He is an American born Punjabi and Hindi singer,songwriter, and producer. His first song Ijazat, a remake was released on October 14, 2016. Later, his first original single, which was released in 2017, reached nearly 2 million views on YouTube. His next big hit was in 2018.

RamVir then dropped his latest single 2018 MindBlow, ft. Amar Sandhu & Pam Sengh. The song has hit over 500k views and is being appreciated by the masses. He is excited about his soon to be Bollywood debut as a singer, but refused to divulge much details now.