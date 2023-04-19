YouTube reinstates Trumps account as he gears up for 2024 presidential race Close
YouTube reinstates Trump's account as he gears up for 2024 presidential race

Google-owned YouTube has announced that it will update its approach to eating disorder-related content to create space for community, recovery and resources while protecting viewers in the coming weeks.

"We've long had policies to remove content that glorifies or promotes eating disorders. Moving forward, we'll be updating our Community Guidelines to also prohibit content about eating disorders that feature imitable behaviour, or behaviour that we worked with experts to determine can lead at-risk viewers to imitate," Youtube said in a blogpost.

youtube child privacy violations
Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logoReuters

According to the company, the policies could include -- disordered eating behaviours, such as purging after eating or severely restricting calories, and weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders.

The company has collaborated closely with NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association) and other organisations to deepen its understanding of imitable behaviour, its potential manifestations in content, and its impact on vulnerable viewers as part of the development of its new policies.

YouTube Music expands to 12 more countries
A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logoREUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

Moreover, to ensure appropriate content viewing, the company has implemented 'age restrictions' on certain materials discussing disordered eating behaviours in the context of recovery, as well as those that feature EDSA, as they may not be suitable for all ages.

"Some videos will not be available to viewers under 18 if you're signed out, or if the video is embedded on another website," the company said.

Further, Youtube has introduced eating disorder crisis resource panels under videos, which are currently available at the top of search results related to eating disorders in the US, UK, India, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, France and Germany, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read