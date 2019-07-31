Nikhil Bhambri who made wonders with his web series Puncchbeat is all set to make his debut on the big screen.

Nikhil who has started his career at a very young age has been associated with well-renowned brands such as Bommer gum, Complan, Bajaj Bikes, Patanjali, Swiggy, Britania, Hero Honda and many more.

Being Niki Aneja Walia's (an exalted Bollywood name) nephew, Nikhil never used her name to land a project, the parallel lead in Ekta Kapoor's Puncchbeat and made it all by himself.

When asked about the same Nikhil says "Acting is my passion and I always love following my passion. My masi (Niki Walia) has been my biggest inspiration and has always motivated me for the best, my dad (Rajiv Bhambri) and my sister (Anisha Kapoor) have always been by my side too.

But this role I wanted to win all by myself without any recommendations as to having the fruits of being self-made is extraordinary"

Sources say that Nikhil Bhambri soon will be seen making his Bollywood debut under renowned production house. He will also be seen in Puncchbeat season 2 with co-stars Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma etc.... going on board sooner this year. Nikhil Bhambri also has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.