A 24-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances while attending French musician DJ Snake's gig at the ongoing Sunburn festival in Hyderabad on Saturday. Tulasi Ram was found dead at GMR Arena, police said.

The initial medical reports have revealed that Tulasi Ram was in an intoxicated state at the time of his death. He hailed from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The police said that a woman was also admitted to a nearby hospital after she suffered from fits. Tulasi Ram collapsed around the same time and had asked his friends to fetch him some water. When they returned, Tulasi Ram had disappeared. While his friends continued to party, Tulasi reappeared near the ambulance from where he was taken to Osmania hospital. The police said that Tulasi was in a critical state and died before reaching the hospital.

"We have found that all the youngsters consumed alcohol during their travel and also at the event. Tulasi Ram's pulse was low when he was taken to Trident Hospital. Before he could be taken to OGH, he died. It is suspected that he could have suffered dehydration leading to a cardiac issue. We are waiting for the post-mortem report from the OGH mortuary," a police officer said.

However, Tulasi Ram's family members said that they are suspicious that his death may not have been natural. He had injuries all over his face and apparently bled from his nose and ears. The police said that they have lodged a case of suspicious death.

DJ Snake's performance in the 12th edition of Sunburn kickstarted from Mumbai on the eve of Holi where the whos who of Bollywood registered their presence. A cameo performance by Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes built up the tempo.