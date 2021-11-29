The Deoria police have arrested a youth for posting a misleading picture on his social media profile showing Uttar Pradesh Teacher's Eligibility Test (UPTET) aspirants resting on a platform. The accused, Prince Yadav, was arrested on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra, said Prince had posted a misleading photo on his social media profile handle despite warnings and tweet by 'UPPOLICE FACT CHECK' which is operated by the DGP headquarters in Lucknow.

Mishra said that Prince was spreading rumours and was booked under the charges of the Information and Technology Act. Shripati Mishra said that the above photo shared by Prince Yadav was of another examination held in Rajasthan.

Police also said that despite repeated appeals and messages to the accused, he did not remove the photo from his social media account.

Soon after UPTET examination was cancelled following a paper leak, netizens had posted on social media a photograph showing scores of aspirants sleeping on a platform.

The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a message saying that it was a photograph of Rajasthan.