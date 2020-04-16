The lockdown has changed friendships, the way we celebrate and how we communicate. With social media though when you communicate you're communicating with more than just the person it's intended for. If you're as popular as celebrities are then it's just part and parcel of your existence.

Anil Kapoor was trolled earlier today when he congratulated his friend and neighbour Anupam Kapoor. Their bromance became famous last month after serenading each other from their balconies. But, now Twitter will not let the two be, as Anil Kapoor asked him to a celebratory drink, they reminded him of the lockdown.

Anil Kapoor trolled for congratulating Anupam Kher

Gone are the days when you can ask your friends to a treat, or to hang out on a whim. It's sad but the lockdown and the current Coronavirus pandemic have made it impossible to carry on the same social habits we're so used to. Everything has changed, and Bollywood celebrities are feeling it too.

Anupam Kher posted a tweet expressing joy that his series topped the ratings. His close friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor proudly congratulated him. The actor even thought they should share a drink, "Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj (one drink is a must tonight)..."

Phenomenal my friend...?????ek drink banta hain aaj .. https://t.co/MvuRjecLQq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2020

Twitter strongly disagreed with the actor. Well, as they say misery loves company. If they're not getting to share a drink with their friends, Anil Kapoor shouldn't get to either. Many replied to the actor's tweets:

Drink....... sir kitna stock rakhte ho aap ?? pichhle 23 dino se shops sari band hain. Hum ek boond ko taras gaye aur aap drink ki baat krte ho. Kyun jale pr namak chhidak gye sir aap????? — Arun Vashisht (@arunvashisht6) April 16, 2020

Sir keep social distancing.... — Darshak Lakdawala (@darshakl11) April 16, 2020

Congratulations?????... Filhal nimbupaani chalega sir? ? — Jui Chakraborty (@itsJ_here) April 16, 2020

Abhi bhi stock hai? Thoda dedo! — AG (@thelazyag) April 16, 2020

Is it a lot to ask for? It's only fair, isn't it?